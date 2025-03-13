Photo courtesy of the City of Coral Springs

MIAMI – Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen has been appointed vice chair of the Haitian American Voter Engagement for the Florida Democratic Party.

Metayer Bowen, 37, will assist in initiatives to get Haitian Americans register to vote and promote the party’s plans for the 2026 midterm elections.

“Our journey as Haitian Americans and immigrants is not just about survival, it’s about resilience,” Metayer Bowen said in a statement.

“My goal is to ensure that every Haitian American voice is not only heard but has the power to shape our future. Together, we can build a more just and equitable future for all.”

Metayer Bowen made history in 2020 as the first Black and Haitian American woman elected to serve on the Coral Springs Commission.

She won another term in political office last year by default.

Her background includes ample experience in government and community work, including service on the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District and myriad board memberships