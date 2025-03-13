Photo courtesy of mdinvested.com

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County residents have an opportunity to become financial savvy.

The Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) and Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) are teaming up to launch a virtual financial literacy initiative designed to empower residents with essential financial knowledge and skills.

The program can come in handy for residents who are seeking to manage their household finances, especially during economic hardship like a recession or unemployment.

“Empowering our residents with financial knowledge is key to building a stronger, more self-sufficient Miami-Dade. This partnership between the Community Action and Human Services Department and Dade County Federal Credit Union will provide essential resources that help families make informed financial decisions, reduce debt, and achieve long-term economic stability,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We are committed to ensuring financial wellness is within reach for all members of our community.”

Levine Cava said accessible through Miami-Dade County’s official CAHSD website, the new virtual financial literacy platform will provide residents with critical resources, including budgeting tools, credit management guidance, savings strategies, and pathways to financial wellness.

By leveraging DCFCU’s expertise and CAHSD’s expansive reach, the initiative aims to support individuals and families in making informed financial decisions, reducing debt, and building long-term economic stability.

“Financial literacy is a cornerstone of self-sufficiency, and we are committed to equipping our residents with the tools they need to succeed,” said Sonia Grice, Director of the Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department. “Through this partnership with Dade County Federal Credit Union, we are ensuring that financial wellness is within reach for all members of our community.”

For more information about the new financial literacy platform, visit CAHSD’s website or contact William Porro, Assistant Director, at William.porro@MiamiDade.Gov.