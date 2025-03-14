DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – State Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, a Democrat, wants to hear constituents’ concerns in person.

Rosenwald, whose district includes Deerfield Beach, is holding office hours in the city on the second Wednesday of each month, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Century Village East Cen Club Recreation Center.

The facility is located at 2400 Century Boulevard.

Also, office hours will be held on the third Wednesday of each month, commencing March 19, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Hillsboro Technology Dr., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.

For more information, call 954-481-0340 or email Thomas.Wilmouth@FFLHouse.gov.