MIAMI – Florida lawmakers are proposing to increase punishment for DUI offenders.

A bill is being discussed during the Legislative Session that would levy a heftier fine of $500 against first time DUI offenders and six months in jail.

If the bill passes, it will take effect in October 2025.

Lawmakers were disturbed over a report by the Florida Highway Patrol that recorded 241 DUI-related crashes in Florida in 2024.

About 112 people died as a result of alcohol-related crashes.