DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to keep children safe during the new school year, Delray Beach police will install new photo enhanced speed cameras around school zones.

During school hours, drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 11 mph will be fined.

The use of speed-detection cameras in school zones is a story that we have been closely following over the last two years after Florida lawmakers in 2023 passed House Bill 657, which allows cities, towns and villages to establish speed cameras in school zones.

A 30-day warning period will go effect before the fines are enforced.

The speed cameras will be set up at several schools:

* Carver Middle, 101 Barwick Rd.

* Pine Grove Elementary, 400 Southwest 10th St.

* Trinity Delray, 400 N Swinton Ave.

* Unity School, 101 Northwest 22nd Ave.

* Delray Full Service/Village, 301 Southwest 14th Ave.

* Banyan Creek Elementary, 4243 Sabal Lakes Rd.

* Mount Olive Christian, 40 Northwest Fourth Ave.

* St. Vincent Ferrer, 840 George Bush Blvd.