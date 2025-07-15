Photo courtesy of timeout.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Education Foundation is hosting its annual Back to School Supply Drive, as kids are preparing for the 2025-2026 new school year.

The event kicked off Monday, July 14 and runs through August 29, 2025, at the Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center, 2300 W. Copans Road, Bay #5 in Pompano Beach.

The Foundation is asking for the public to donate school supplies at the center or request a pickup.

School supplies include backpacks, black composition books, crayons, pink erasers, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, hole punchers, 3”x5” index cards, markers, spiral notebooks (wide-ruled), loose-leaf paper, pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners, #2 pencils with erasers, mechanical pencils, black/blue pens, rulers, and child-safe scissors.

To arrange a pickup, contact Hector Javier at 754-321-9020 or hector.javier@browardschools.com. To host a drive, reach out to mari-lee.baxter@browardschools.com.