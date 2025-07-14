Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has started his career on the wrong side of the law.

According to news reports, Judkins was arrested over the weekend in Ft. Lauderdale on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The 21-year-old was taken to Broward County Jail, where he later bonded out.

In court Sunday, his lawyer told a judge they want a full, through investigation into the charge he’s facing.

Judkins’ lawyer said after the alleged abuse happened, the victim stayed with him for five additional days.

The Cleveland Browns organization said they are aware of the arrest and are waiting on more details before making a statement.

Judkins, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was expected to report for training camp on Friday, July 18.

Last year, he won a National Championship with Ohio State over Notre Dame.