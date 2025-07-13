Morehouse College alumnus Alex Maganda detained by ICE in Texas (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – Morehouse College students and alumni are expressing outrage after graduate Alex Maganda was taken into custody by ICE in Texas.

According to the Black Information Network, Maganda, a former star player at the Atlanta, Georgia college is being detained at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas.

He was stopped after a traffic violation, questioned by Dallas police and subsequently detained.

According to his college profile, Maganda came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was five years old.

The Morehouse College family fears he may be deported and is asking for his release, calling him a king-hearted individual and dedicated worker.

The group is also raising funds for his legal defense.