MIAMI – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at the State Capitol and all local and state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Geraldine Thompson on March 13.

Thompson died on Feb. 13, 2025, from complications from knee replacement surgery.

He was 76 years old.

The Florida Legislature will also honor the Orange County senator this week with a special tribute to her 20 years of service for the state of Florida.

Thompson was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2006 where she served until 2012.

Thompson was then elected to the Florida Senate from 2012 to 2016. She returned to the Florida House from 2018 to 2022.

She was re-elected to the Florida Senate in 2022 representing District 15 where she served until her death.