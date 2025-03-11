Photo courtesy of JWOF

MIAMI – Michelle Williamson was appointed the new president of the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) as the group elected its new Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term.

Williamson said that “the new JWOF Board is ready to lead with intention, strength, and unity”. Described as a tireless serial volunteer, Williamson emphasized that “JWOF will remain committed to expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and continuing the legacy of empowering women to rise, thrive, and give back.”

Since its inception, JWOF has been a beacon of excellence, offering mentorship, educational scholarships, community initiatives, and networking opportunities. JWOF creates a space that honors, inspires, and uplifts women in their goals through distinctive programs and events.