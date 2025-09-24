Picture courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI- Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing land to build a library to honor President Donald J. Trump.

DeSantis is eyeing a 2.63-acre tract adjacent to the Freedom Tower in Miami for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

The governor said he will propose the idea at the September 30, 2025, Board of Trustees meeting of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund.

“President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation’s history,” said DeSantis. “No state has better delivered the President’s agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state.

The parcel is currently utilized as an employee parking lot for Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. If approved by the Board, the site would provide additional economic development opportunities across South Florida and become the first Presidential library established in the state.