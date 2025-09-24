Photo courtesy of genius.com

MIAMI – FAMU’s streak of being the top- ranked public and private HBCU has been broken.

According to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges, FAMU fell out of the top stop for the first time since 2018, placing fifth among private and public HBCUs.

But it remains the No. 1 ranked public HBCU in the nation for the seventh consecutive year.

The U.S. News & World Report’s “2025-2026 Best Colleges” rankings placed FAMU No. 92 this year, which drops the university 11 spots from No. 81 last year.

This comes after it jumped 10 spots from 91st place in 2023.

This year’s No. 92 placement ties FAMU with five other universities – Louisiana State University of Baton Rouge, Rowan University, the University of Alabama, University of Hawaii at Manoa and the University of Mississippi.

Spelman College is the No. 1 ranked private HBCU for the 18th consecutive year.