MIAMI – U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, Miami Dade College and CareerSource South Florida are hosting a jog fair set for Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miami Dade College’s School of Justice building, 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue.

More than 30 companies representatives from the private and public sectors will be offering job positions to the community.

Wilson said the job fair aligns with her commitment to creating employment opportunities.

“Jobs, jobs, jobs—that has always been my mantra and I’m proud to partner with Miami Dade College and CareerSource South Florida to host a job fair here in South Florida,” Wilson said in a statement.

For more information, call 305-442-6900 or visit www. careersourcesfl.com