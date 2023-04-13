MIAMI, Fla. – Community leaders and members of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) participated in the 18th annual Reclaim The Dream Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert that marked the 55th Anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.

April 4 was the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King. The night’s theme was one of hope, inspiration and recommitment to continue the work that highlights his efforts. The program began at 6:01 p.m., reportedly the precise time of Dr. King’s assassination.

Kalyn James and David Chiverton hosted the program attended by Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Miami Commission Chairwoman Christine King,

Judge Gordon Murray, Judge Lizzette Martinez, and other ofﬁcials and guests at the Joseph Caleb Auditorium. "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination 55 years later still impacts our community,” said King. “This event sets a moment for us to recommit ourselves to working on civil rights issues with the blueprint of nonviolence to promote change as we reimagine our communities"

"Dr. King called for nonviolence to bring about change against unjust and immoral laws in situations of segregation and discrimination,” said MLKEDC President Amina McNeil. “This message continues to resonate in our communities and the world today. For 18 years, our annual Reclaim the Dream commemoration event has been committed to bringing our community together to honor his life and legacy."

Reclaim The Dream is a campaign to revitalize MLK Boulevard and the surrounding community and develop and advance education in Miami.

National statistics show that throughout the United States, streets named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are in communities plagued with poverty and suffer the ancillary effects, such as blight, high unemployment, crime, poor performing schools, and apathy. Highlights of the event included a candlelight presentation with audience participation and a rendition of "This Little Light of Mine" sung by Martha Whisby, accompanied by Gospel singer Martin Luther Wardlaw on piano.

The show closed out with a performance by Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, known for her single "Break Every Chain," which catapulted her to the top of the charts in 2013. The audience enjoyed the performance between dancing, clapping, and singing.