FREDERICA WILSON: Recognized among women who have made signiﬁcant contributions to the improvement of life for of Miami-Dade County citizens. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Miami – In a career that spans more than 50 years, U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson knows the ins and outs of politics and education.

The Democrat from Miami, a longtime educator before entering the political arena, doesn’t shy from criticizing Republicans for sponsoring legislation that impacts the African American community such as attempts to block her higher-education bill to lower college costs, preventing equity education, lack of healthcare beneﬁts for kids and limiting abortion.

Wilson is poised to take on leadership in Congress by launching a nationwide crusade for better salaries for teachers, who are leaving the profession in record numbers; advocating for education and workforce programs; creating a national commission to address the social status of Black boys and men; additional free transportation for disabled people; and legislation to crackdown on sex trafﬁcking.

Her greatest achievement likely is her pet project, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence, a mentoring program to prevent Black youths from dropping out of school and deterring them from a life of crime.

For all she has done, from being a teacher and principal, to serving on the Miami-Dade County School Board, state House of Representatives and Congress, Wilson was recently honored with an induction into the Miami-Dade County Women Hall of Fame.

Last week, the seven-term U.S. Rep. for the 24th District was inducted along with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and former Congresswoman Illeana Ros-Lehtinen.

The Women’s Hall of Fame was established by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners in 2021 to honor and recognize women who have made signiﬁcant contributions to the improvement of life for women and for all citizens of Miami-Dade County.

Wilson, popularly known for sporting her trademark colorful cowboy-like hats, said she was overwhelmed by the honor and suggested she has no plans for slowing down at 81 years old.

“I stand here today, not only as myself, but as a representative of the countless Black women who have fought so long for progress and for justice in our community.” Said Wilson during the ceremony.

“I was raised to ﬁght and to persevere and how to start good trouble. So, from the pioneering suffragists who fought for a woman’s right to vote to the fearless activists who continue to champion civil rights and social justice today, the women of Miami-Dade County have shaped the course of history, but note that our work is far from over. As we celebrate our achievements, we must also recommit ourselves to the ongoing ﬁght.”

Wilson takes her place next to her mentor former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek who was posthumously enshrined last year.

Wilson, a Miami native, is representing the same district as Meek, which was previously occupied by her son Kendrick Meek, who gave up his seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairperson Oliver Gilbert said Wilson’s induction reflects her decades of work and dedication to better the lives of everyone.

“The butterfly effects of your service are immeasurable,” Gilbert said. “Every child you touched probably saved a spot in the graveyard or incarceration, and I appreciate that.”

Wilson, who is of Bahamian descent, said her parents underscored the importance of education while she was growing up.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Fisk University in Tennessee and her master’s from the University of Miami, both in elementary education.

She was a principal of Skyway Elementary School in Miami, and subsequently served on the Miami-Dade County School Board where she started the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence program.

Wilson left the school board to serve in the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2002 and served in the Florida Senate and Congress.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called Wilson a trailblazer who touched the lives of many people in her community and public service.

“To our Congresswoman, Frederica Wilson, you are just a joy," said Cava. "Everything that you do, you do with incredible spirit and determination, and you call out injustice, you ﬁght for our rights, and you’ve represented us since 2011 with dignity and passion. The legacy that you have left improving education, health, jobs, transit, everything, you are part of it, and you are here, and you answer when we call.”

Wilson’s counterpart, Republican Congressman Mario Diaz Balart, said the two always don’t agree on the issues but she’s a leader and willing to ﬁght all the way for constituents.

“She is kind but tough and loyal. And she has dedicated her life, not only to serve the community, but particularly to young people who may be lost, who are now not lost because of you Frederica, so thank you for your leadership,” Díaz Balart said.