Miami, Fla. (BPRW) – Mark your calendars to celebrate a remarkable journey of dedication and service, as the Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) bids farewell to the remarkable career of its beloved president and CEO, Annie R. Neasman, RN, M.S.

The community health system (JTCHS) and the Jessie Trice Community Health Foundation (JTCHF) are “Celebrating a Legacy of Service” on Saturday, April 27, from 5 – 11 p.m. at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami, 500 Brickell Key Dr. in Miami.

General admission tickets are $200 per person. Visit annieneasmanlegacy.com/the-celebration/. “We invite the community to join us for a grand celebration,” said Irene Taylor-Wooten, JTCHS Board Chair. “Ms. Neasman leaves behind an indelible legacy as a healthcare leader and we are thrilled to celebrate her incredible legacy of service.”

Neasman is known as a visionary healthcare leader who has dedicated herself in a lifelong commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes for underserved communities.

She has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in public service with a focus on serving the underserved communities of Florida.

She has served in several healthcare leadership roles, including former deputy secretary of Health/Chief Public Health Nurse for the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Tallahassee.

She was also the deputy district administrator for FDOH serving MiamiDade and Monroe Counties, and was the administrator for the Department of Nursing at Jackson Memorial Hospital System.

Most recently, Neasman is the former president/CEO of Jessie Trice Community Health System.

With more than 40 years in the healthcare service industry, Neasman has played a pivotal role in developing public health programs and initiatives that address health disparities and promote better health outcomes.

She and the Jessie Trice Community Health Foundation have partnered with healthcare providers to launch the Annie R. Neasman Training and Research Annex.

The mission of the annex is to bring together the components of training medical professionals in community healthcare, and to focus the fields of medical research and community advocacy for the advancement of healthcare in underserved communities.

Emcee for the event will be Jawan Strader, an Emmy award-winning journalist and one of South Florida’s most recognizable news figures.

Highlights of the event will include speeches and presentations by JTCHS board members and staff, a slideshow of memories, presentations of thoughtful gifts and a career scrapbook, and much more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available For more information on sponsorship opportunities and to help support the Annie R. Neasman Training and Research Annex, visit AnnieNeasmanLegacy.com or email mthompson@jtchs.org.

The Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc. (JTCHS) the ﬁrst Federally Qualiﬁed Health Center in the state and ﬁfth in the nation, is a Florida 501(c)3, not-for-proﬁt organization that has been serving Miami-Dade County since 1967 specializing in comprehensive health services including dentistry, family medicine, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, behavioral health, transportation, pharmacy, healthy start, obstetric & gynecological care, school-based health, community health promotions, health & wellness center, pediatrics, and ancillary services.

For more information on the Jessie Trice Community Health System, call 305-637-6400 or visit jtchs.org.

The Jessie Trice Community Health Foundation, Inc. (JTCHF), is a not-for proﬁt 501(c)3 organized in 1985 to promote the provision of medical care, treatment and health education to the general public and to support Jessie Trice Community Health System’s initiatives to reach the underserved and uninsured population. Visit jtchf.org.