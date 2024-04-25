DR. ANEISHA DANIEL: “Forum 24 was an unequivocal success,” said the president of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators South Florida Chapter. PHOTOS COURTESY OF NFBPA SOUTH FLORIDA CHAPTER

South Florida Chapter members still are reveling in the success of their 2024 Forum of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“I am thrilled to share that Forum 24 was an unequivocal success,” said Dr. Aneisha Daniel, president of the NFBPA South Florida Chapter, “brimming with vibrant interaction, engaging sessions, and meaningful exchanges that left us all recharged and inspired to lead our respective jurisdictions with renewed vigor.”

NFBPA is the professional membership organization dedicated to the advancement of Black leadership in the public sector.

The NFBPA FORUM 2024, held in Baltimore, Md. April 3-7, brought together some of the most influential minds in public administration, including leaders from government, academia and the private sector.

This year’s theme, “Excellence in Service, Strength in Leadership,” resonated deeply with our 116 members, who actively engaged in a week ﬁlled with insightful workshops, enlightening sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities,” Daniel said.

The “Black Excellence” theme also ”inspired insightful discussions, innovative solutions, and meaningful connections that will shape the future of public service,” she said.

Daniel said the gathering served as a dynamic platform for members to exchange ideas, strategies, and best practices with public administrators across the nation, and also underscored NFBPA’s commitment to enhancing the competence and understanding of current and future Black public administrators to improve the quality of public service.

“The sessions at Forum 24 were not just informative; they were impactful and meaningful, offering invaluable insights and tools for public administrators to navigate the challenges and opportunities in our ever-evolving landscape,” she said.

“From innovative strategies to best practices, the wealth of information provided has equipped us all with the resources needed to drive positive change in our communities.”

The South Florida Chapter “made notable contributions to the forum, with several members leading sessions and participating in discussions that addressed critical issues facing public administration today,” Daniel said.

“We are incredibly proud to announce that our chapter’s dedication and hard work were recognized through several prestigious awards and recognitions during the Forum: Stephanie Moliere received the Steven D. Ford Memorial Award, recognizing her as an emerging leader who has demonstrated exceptional promise, dedication, and achievement in public service. Anthony Snipes was honored with the esteemed Marks of Excellence award, a testament to his outstanding leadership and contributions to public administration.”

The South Florida Chapter also celebrated the graduation of several members from NFBPA’s Mentor Program, and Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), dedicated to grooming African American managers for the rigors of executive positions in public service organizations marking a signiﬁcant milestone in their professional development journey.

Andrea Knowles-Hill, assistant director, Intergovernmental Affairs/Boards Section is an ELI graduate. Mentor program graduates include Dr. Angela Lucas-Mumford, Kyndell Baskin, Courtnie Williams and Jimmy Joseph.

One of the most rewarding aspects of Forum 24 was the opportunity for networking and forging connections, Daniel said. “The bonds formed, both within our chapters and with colleagues from across the globe, are invaluable. These connections not only enrich our professional lives but also serve as a support system as we continue our journey in public service.”

Basking in the glow of Forum 24’s success, she urged members to harness its energy and momentum including by joining the chapter meetings held virtually or in-person within the tri-county on the third Thursday each month, with the April in Palm Beach County to be followed by the May meeting hosted in Miami.

“As we reflect on the success of FORUM 2024,” said Daniel, “the South Florida Chapter is more committed than ever to embodying the principles of excellence in service and strength in leadership. We are dedicated to advancing the public administration profession and contributing positively to the communities we serve.”

For other information regarding about the NFBPA South Florida Chapter and its initiatives contact Dr. Aneisha Daniel at 305-323-4840. More on 4B.