Lauderhill, Fla. – City of Lauderhill ofﬁcials on Monday unveiled their comprehensive Lauderhill Peace365 Campaign, a concerted effort to cultivate a culture of kindness throughout the community. Spearheaded by Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn and developed in collaboration with the 100-plus member organizations of the Lauderhill Health and Prosperity Partnership, the groundbreaking initiative aims to address the escalating concerns surrounding gun-related and domestic violence crimes. Ofﬁcials said Lauderhill Peace365 seeks to understand the root causes of such behaviors and collaboratively implement solutions to eradicate them, emphasizing that it is imperative for every resident, business owner and visitor to become active participants in effecting positive change within the community. Above from left, Public Information Ofﬁcer Leslie Johnson, Mayor Ken Thurston, State Rep. Daryl Cmpbell, Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn, City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith, Mancito Telfort, Vice Mayor Lawrence "Jabbow" Martin, Deputy Chief of Police Allen Siegel and Fire Chief Robert Torres.