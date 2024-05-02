ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Kevin C. Gardner, 44, died April 23. Memorial service 6pm Tuesday, April 30, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home.

Jonas Brewton, Jr., 59, died April 28. Service 2pm Saturday, May 4, at Lifeline Christian Fellowship Inc.

Eddy Lee Bell, died April 29. Service 11am Saturday, May 18, at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church.

Shenetra Carter, passed away April 13. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Elizabeth Phillips Clark, 64, private duty nurse, died April 22. Service 11am Friday, May 3, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Georgia Ann Bryant, 70, housewife, died April 25. Service 12 noon Saturday, May 4, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Gwendolyn Wooten Smith, 89, retired educator Miami-Dade County School System, died April 20 in Sarasota, FL. Service 9am Saturday at The Church of The Open Door.

Eva Mae Roberts, 103, retired domestic work in private homes, died April 20 at Jackson North Hospital. Service 11am Saturday at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.

Elnora West, 97, retired domestic work in private homes, died April 22 at home. Service 11am Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Alton Devon Smith, 34, died April 21, at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Service 2pm Saturday in the Chapel.

Frances Annece Merkerson Anderson, 79, nurse for Robert Morgan Technical Institute, died April 29 at home. Service 12pm Monday at Jesus People Ministries.