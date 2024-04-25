PBSC HOSTS AI CONFERENCE: Learn about the latest trends in artiﬁcial intelligence at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus on Friday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. “AI Places and Spaces: The Convergence of People, Work, and Industry” will bring together leading experts in the ﬁeld, in partnership with the South Florida Tech Hub, to explore the broader impact of artiﬁcial intelligence.

***

OUR VOICES FESTIVAL ’24: Open-air festival of words on Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., celebrating the power of literature and literacy, at Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

HONORING DAPHNE TAYLOR: For her work and accomplishments in media, by the Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Delta Chapter, West Palm Beach, during the 46th Annual Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon, 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel, 150 Australia Ave., West Palm Beach. Donation $100 per ticket. Let’s show our love and solidarity to our Daphne Taylor, who is so deserving of these accolades. We want to ﬁll her table with her family and friends. Please reserve your seat at the table now. Text or call Roslyn Hammond Gay, 561-827-6882.

***

“REGGAE JAZZ BY THE WATER”: Want to have a good time while doing great things for those in need? The Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) will host their 7th Annual event featuring talented musical artists from across South Florida, Saturday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

All proceeds raised will go directly to donations for the needy and an academic scholarship fund. Featured artists include DJ Mark Swaby, A Touch of Steel with Eddy Martinez, Saxophonist Conrad Sax, and singer Lici Soul. Visit jurafl.org.

***

YOUTH AMBASSADOR PROGRAM: Registration is available for the four-month youth leadership development initiative providing training and support, plus connection to 600 other young people around the world. Visit worldliteracyfoundation.org/ambassador-program.

***

SBA T.H.R.I.V.E. 2024: The application deadline is April 28 for the Emerging Leaders Reimagined program designed to provide free, comprehensive business coaching and education to CEOs of small businesses, like yours, looking to take their businesses to the next level. Community-based and supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the curriculum is taught by experienced experts and includes a mix of virtual and in-person sessions. You will have the opportunity to learn from a cohort of accomplished peers with diverse perspectives and life experiences, and to build a nationwide business network for life. The program runs from June 18 through Dec. 4, attendance is required for the eight in-person sessions at your local cohort. Apply at sbathrive.com.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, on display through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

KIDS JAMM at PAMM: Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) premier family fundraiser, KIDS JAMM at PAMM, is back! Join us for fun art-making activities, performances, gallery exploration and more, April 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

***

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible, as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

***

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FPL ’24 ROBOTICS SCHOLARSHIP: Open to all public and private high school students across FPL’s service area who have two or more years in a First Tech Challenge or First Robotics Competition. Interested students can submit their application until May 15 at FPL.com/Education under STEM Grants and Scholarship. To learn about additional educational opportunities visit FPL.com/Education.

***

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881-4630.

***

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundation-bdj40scholarship/

***

