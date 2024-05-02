“I’M FLYING”: Micah Turner Lee as John, Reed Epley as Michael, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, May 7 – 12 at the Ziff Ballet Opera House. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW MURPHY

Miami – The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night.

With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

This high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years.

It’s now being brought back to life May 7 – 12 in the Ziff Ballet Opera House of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Tickets start at $25, visit call 305-9496722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

Part of the Broadway in Miami series, the extraordinary new musical adaptation, by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with choreography by Lorin Latarro, is full of excitement and adventure.

It features timeless iconic songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.”

Also along the classic journey at the Arsht Center:

“Peter Pan” Family Nights:

This Way to Neverland

Ahoy! Calling all lost boys, fairies and pirates! Join us for Family Nights on May 7 or 8.

Before the magic begins, gather your crew to participate in the This Way to Neverland pre-show experience starting at 6:15 p.m.

Grab a treasure map and set sail on an adventure to Neverland! Along the way, you can explore themed stations and create dazzling crafts as you fly through Fairy Hollow, Pirates Cove and Crocodile Creek.

All dreamers, swashbucklers and adventurers are welcome to partake in the fun!

The “This Way to Neverland” preshow experience is free with a ticket to the May 7 or 8 performances of “Peter Pan.”

Broadway on Biscayne:

Neverland Adventure

Join us Wednesday, May 8 to meet members of the cast of Peter Pan and enjoy a sword choreography demonstration and workshop.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Thomson Plaza for the Arts, seize your sword, dive into the action and experience the magic of Neverland!

Admission is free with a ticket to that evening’s performance of “Peter Pan.”

Note: This performance will feature haze, flashing lights and confetti effects.

Additionally, be aware that due to a severe allergy, nut products will not be allowed into the Arsht Center for “Peter

Pan” performances.

