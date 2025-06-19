Esaw Snipes-Garner, the widow of Eric Garner who died after police placed him in a chokehold in 2014

Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI- Esaw Snipes-Garner, the widow of Eric Garner who died while in custody of the NYPD after he cried out “I can’t breathe” when placed in a choke hold, and became an activist after her husband’s death, has died, according to reports.

She was 58.

A cause of death was not revealed.

Garner’s death in 2014 sparked national outrage as protestors called for the officers to be fired and prosecuted and police reform.

Snipes-Garner joined the movement, railing against police brutality by speaking at community meetings and leading demonstrations in front of the NYPD headquarters.

Civil rights leader and radio talk show host Rev. Al Sharpton said Snipes-Garner’s life was forever altered when her husband, a 43-year-old father of six, was taken down by police officers in Staten Island.

He was allegedly selling loose cigarettes.

According to reports, one officer, Daniel Pantaleo, placed Garner in a banned chokehold as bystanders recorded the scene.

The video captured Garner repeating, “I can’t breathe,” eleven times before losing consciousness. His death was ruled a homicide. Despite national outrage and years of protest, Pantaleo was never criminally charged.