Photo courtesy of Winn-Dixie

MIAMI – In an effort to address food insecurity during the summer, Winn-Dixie is donating $100,000 to five Boys and Girls Clubs in Florida.

The five clubs receiving support are in Palm Beach County, Central Florida, Greater Tampa Bay, Metro Louisiana and Northeast Florida.

The Supermarket chain will donate $20,000 to each Boys and Girls Clubs in those areas through the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation.

Though some school districts in Florida are providing free breakfast and lunch for kids during the summer, Winn-Dixie wanted to do its part to make kids don’t go hungry as well.

Winn-Dixie employees will also help by delivering food, packing meals, and spending time with the kids.