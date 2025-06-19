New York (AP) — The ﬁfth week of Sean “Diddy” Combs ’ sex trafﬁcking trial featured four days of testimony from a former Combs’ girlfriend who testiﬁed under the pseudonym Jane and a surprise appearance at the courthouse on the ﬁfth day by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye said he came to show his support for his good friend but couldn’t get into the courtroom and watched for a few minutes on an overflow courtroom monitor.

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has pleaded not guilty in the trial, which resumes Monday.

Here are key moments from the past week:

Jane says she still loves Combs

Jane testiﬁed for six days about her over three-year relationship with Combs, saying her plans to meet him at a New York hotel last September were interrupted by his arrest.

Her testimony consumed four of the week’s ﬁve trial days as she told about her conflicted feelings toward Combs.

She told a prosecutor: “I just pray for his continued healing, and I pray for peace for him.” And when a defense lawyer asked if she still loved him, she responded: “I do.”

When she completed her testimony and with the jury still in the room, she went to the prosecutor and gave her a warm embrace before proceeding to the defense attorney and hugging her too.

She said she resents she felt forced to have sex with strangers in multiday sex marathons as the man she longed most to cuddle with ﬁlmed and fed her drugs to give her energy to satisfy his sexual fantasies.

Her testimony echoed what the jury heard in the trial’s ﬁrst week when Casandra “Cassie” Ventura testiﬁed for four days that she engaged in hundreds of multiday “freak-offs” while they dated from 2007 to 2018, having sex with male sex workers in front of Combs, who masturbated, ﬁlmed the encounters, and verbalized what he wanted to see sexually.

Another famous rapper wanted mul tiple partners, Jane says Jane said she and Combs split up from Halloween 2023 until February 2024. During the break, she said, she flew on another famous rapper’s private jet to Las Vegas, joining the celebrity to celebrate his romantic partner’s birthday for a night that included dinner, a stripper’s club visit and a hotel room party.

In the hotel room, Jane testiﬁed, the rapper who was close friends with Combs made a pass at her amid flirtatious banter, saying he had always wanted to have sex with her. She said she danced in the hotel room, where a male sex worker was having sex with a woman, and at some point Jane flashed her breasts.

Jane agreed with a lawyer’s assessment that the famous rapper was “an individual at the top of the music industry as well … an icon in the music industry.”

Jane also revealed that the unidentiﬁed famous rapper and his partner were looking for someone they could add to their sexual experiences who was “in the lifestyle.”

“I believe they were asking me because maybe they just picked up the energy from me or I just maybe assumed that maybe they had already got an inclination that me and Sean had been doing kind of similar things,” she said, noting that she referred a male sex worker she knew.

Rapper Ye, once known as Kanye West, surprises a courthouse

A day after Jane ﬁnished testifying, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a surprise appearance at the courthouse and quickly learned what a tough ticket it is to get into the courtroom where his good friend Combs is on trial.

Ye, wearing all white, was ushered by courthouse security to an overflow courtroom to watch the trial on a video monitor along with others who were unable to get into the courtroom. He spent only a few minutes there before he made his courthouse exit, saying nothing during his trip except that he was there to support Combs.