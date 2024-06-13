PHANORD & ASSOCIATES, P.A.: The black-owned family dental practice led by Dr. Roger Phanord has been serving the community for more than 30 years. The addition of twin sons Drs. Kyle and Kevin Phanord has brought a new level of energy and expertise to the practice. “As a father, seeing my sons embrace this profession and carry on the legacy ﬁlls me with immense pride,” said Roger Phanord. PHOTO COURTESY OF BPRW

Miami (BPRW) – For more than three decades, Phanord & Associates, P.A. has been more than just a dental practice, but a testament to dedication, family and service to the community.

Founded in 1988 by Dr. Roger Phanord, a distinguished University of Florida College of Dentistry graduate, the Black-owned dental practice has become a cornerstone for compassionate and affordable oral care.

Roger’s vision and leadership have paved the way for his sons, Drs. Kyle and Kevin Phanord, to follow in his footsteps.

“As a father, seeing my sons embrace this profession and carry on the legacy fills me with immense pride,” said Dr. Roger Phanord.

“But more than that, it fills me with hope for the future of dental care and the communities we serve.”

What sets Phanord & Associates apart isn’t just their expertise or stateof-the-art technology, which they have in abundance. It is the Phanord family’s unwavering commitment to changing lives, one smile at a time.

Dr. Roger Phanord, alongside his twin sons, form a formidable team that goes above and beyond dental care; they are sculptors of conﬁdence and architects of healthy and beautiful smiles.

“Growing up in the practice, we witnessed ﬁrsthand our father’s commitment to excellence and compassion,” said Kevin Phanord.

“We also witnessed the importance of patient-centered care. A legacy we proudly continue, honoring his footsteps with every patient we serve.” The legacy of the Phanord family isn’t just conﬁned to the walls of their practice.

Each year, they embark on a missionary trip, bringing their expertise and compassion to communities outside the United States.

It is a testament to their belief that everyone deserves access to quality dental care regardless of geography. The practice welcomes patients of all backgrounds and offers a range of services, including general and cosmetic dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery. With multilingual staff fluent in Spanish, Creole, and French, they strive to meet and exceed all dental needs. Phanord & Associates P.A. is located at 1245 NW 119th St. in North Miami, Florida.

Visit phanord.com or call 305-6857863.