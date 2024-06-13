JUNETEENTH EXPERIENCE IN MIAMI GARDENS: Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and Black Independence Day, holds profound historical signiﬁcance as it commemorates the end of the Civil

War and the abolition of slavery. The City of Miami Gardens’ 4th Annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration,” on Saturday, June 15, at iconic Hard Rock Stadium embodies the essence of freedom, unity, and cultural pride, while honoring black service organizations and their exceptional work across the community. Join us as we honor our history, celebrate our present, and envision a brighter future for all. Gates open 3 p.m., RSVP at mgjuneteenth,com.

***

CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were ﬁnally informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The commemoration of Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of the long and continuing struggle for freedom and equality, and a celebration of the progress made towards justice for all. Top Juneteenth events in South Florida include

MIAMI-DADE

INAUGURAL BEACH BASH: For the ﬁrst time since Juneteenth became a legal federal holiday in 2021, the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust is throwing a Juneteenth Beach Bash at Miami’s formerly “colored only” beach, June 22, noon to 4 p.m., at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami. Free, $10 vehicle entry (cash only), concessions. The celebration recognizes the beach’s special status during segregation, and as the site for the cultural, environmental and Black museum slated to be built in the next ﬁve to ten years. In the spirit of Miami’s only “colored” beach, the Juneteenth Beach Bash will turn back the clock with a vintage concession stand selling $10-cent soda pop and 75-cent hotdogs. Call 305-960-4600 or email info@virginiakeybeachpark.net.

***

“LES MISÉRABLES”: Treat Dad – or the family – to the epic and uplifting, Tony Award-winning phenomenon still widely considered one of the world’s most popular musicals, June 18 – 23 in the Ziff Ballet Opera House of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call the box ofﬁce at 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

JUNETEENTH ON MIAMI BEACH: Join the city for its ﬁfth annual celebration to honor the contributions of Black Americans while remembering the emancipation of those who had been enslaved. This year’s event will feature “Miami

Dance Heat Wave,” a dance performance by the Peter London Global Dance Company in partnership with the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District on Wednesday, June 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 1100 Lincoln Rd. In addition, Miami Beach will host various events throughout the city on Juneteenth and surrounding dates. Visit miamibeachfl.gov/juneteenth.

BROWARD

BLACK GENIUS IN FLIGHT: The “Imagination Unchained” immersive weekend promises a fusion of thought-provoking discussions, vibrant visual and performing arts, side-splitting comedy, soulful concerts, a bustling vendor market and more. Hosted at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, this celebration is set to ignite minds and inspire hearts.

Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. – Opening Night: The Lit Café. Immerse yourself in the Visual Art Show featuring the captivating works of CreativeSoul Photography. Feel the rhythm as our DJ sets the stage with tunes honoring Black Music Month. Preview engaging conversations with our esteemed Artists Panel and cap off the night with a Meet and Greet Reception with the talented artists themselves.

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. – Night of Synergy. A spectacular celebration of Pride Month with the LGBTQIA+ Freedom Ball. Experience a dazzling Fashion Show, uproarious comedy, mesmerizing visual arts, infectious beats by DJ Dimples, and amazing performances by “American Idol,” “Making the Band,” and “America’s Got Talent” semi-ﬁnalist Marcus Terell and the Serenades. A vibrant homage to unity, diversity, and creativity.

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m. – Signature Concert: The Banger. An unforgettable grand ﬁnale evening featuring the sensational *Sons of Mystro and Friends will leave you in awe as they deliver soul-stirring melodies and electric energy through transformative fun empowerment. Elevate your experience with the exclusive VIP Reception, where you can mingle with fellow enthusiasts and artists alike.

For tickets to the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Experience and other information visit LPACFL.com or follow on @BlackGeniusinFlight.

***

“DESTINATION FREEDOM” DIVINE 9 CELEBRATION: The Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center are hosting on Friday, June 14, 6 – 9 p.m. at center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. The event promises to be a dynamic gathering of members of the Divine 9 and the community. We look forward to you joining us for an evening with music, food, and fun. Admission includes cocktails and appetizers. Call 954-260-7757.

***

CRICKET WORLD CUP: The Men’s T20 continues in Lauderhill, the Cricket Capital of the USA: June 14, USA vs. Ireland; June 15, Canada vs. India; June 16, Ireland vs. Pakistan. Indulge in a wide selection of delicious food, enjoy live entertainment, immerse yourself in the spirit of cricket, groove to captivating music, and experience a day ﬁlled with action-packed fun. Secure your ticket for the thrilling matches at tickets.t20worldcup.com/.

ANANCY CHILDREN’S READING FESTIVAL: For a fun-ﬁlled ﬁnale to Caribbean American Heritage Month in June, families with young children are invited to join in an afternoon ﬁlled with stories of mischief and redemption, learning, fun and cultural activities as the annual Anancy Festival returns for the third time, Saturday, June 29, from 1 – 5 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. The festival celebrates the legacy of the spider man Anancy (also spelled Anansi or Ananse), a character from West African folklore known for his cleverness and trickery. It aims to inspire a love for reading and cultural heritage among young children. Free tickets are available at islandspacefl.org/anancy2024. The public is invited to visit the Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Contact museum@islandspacefl.org, call 954-999-0989, or visit islandspacefl.org.

PALM BEACH

“A SONG FOR CORETTA”: Actor’s Workshop & Repertory Company is celebrating Juneteenth by presenting the play by Pearl Cleage on the Bhetty Waldron stage, 1000 N Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach. Performances will be on Friday, June

7, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.; the following weekend Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. Tickets $30, $15 for student w ID, at actorsrep.org. Free parking behind the building.

***

JUNETEENTH THINK TANK: A dynamic three-day event that combines intellectual exploration, cultural celebration, and community engagement, to showcase the way the community’s connectedness leads to deeper understanding, fostering of positive action-centered relationships, and strategic planning for the years ahead. Day 1: “Stories From The Set, Live,” Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m., free, at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Day 2: “Opulent Hairvolution & Fashion Show: A Celebration of Beauty, Strength, and Culture,” Friday, June 14, 5 – 10 p.m., Arts Warehouse, 313 NE 3rd St., Delray Beach. Tickets $25 – $50, visit opulenthairvolution.com. Day 3: “Juneteenth Think Tank 2024, A Family Affair,” free, Saturday, June 15, 9 -11 a.m.; King’s Breakfast & Golf Cart Ride for Dads to start the day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Community Resource & Vendor Expo, Pompey Park, 1101 NW 2nd St., Delray Beach. Visit spadymuseum.com/events-timeline/.

***

FATHER’S DAY EVENING OF DINNER & JAZZ: Enjoy a soulful jazz concert featuring the Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet, three-time Grammy-nominated Melton Mustafa Jr., and savor a delicious “Picnic in the Caribbean” family-style meal prepared by renowned Chef Winston William of Catering CC’s on June 16, 6 p.m. at the Field House at Old School Square, 51 N Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. Tickets $100/pp at bit.ly/4bggDQen or spadymuseum.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/16085. For questions email info@spadymuseum.org.

***

JUNETEENTH REDTEENTH: Freedom Day Cultural Festival hosted in partnership with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast, Inc., Saturday, June 15, 5 to 10 p.m., free, at the Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd. Find more information and RSVP on the Sickle Cell Foundation website event page, sicklecellpbc.org.

***

NORTON JUNETEENTH: The Norton Museum of Art will host a free Juneteenth Community Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15. The intergenerational event celebrates freedom and spotlights the African American experience with live musical performances, dance, gallery talks on art by African American artists, storytelling and art-making activities, at the museum, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach. As part of Summer at the Norton, there will be other activities, such as the Drum Circle with Abasi Hanif, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. For information and updates on Summer at the Norton call 561-832-5196 or visit norton.org.

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Call 561-833-8300 or visit Kravis.org.

***

JUNETEENTH OF PALM BEACH COUNTY FESTIVAL: The 4th Annual Juneteenth Unity and Black Excellence Festival, June 15, 3-9 p.m. at The Meyer Amphitheater, 104 Datura St. in West Palm Beach, is a profound acknowledgment and educational experience dedicated to Unity, Upliftment, Black Excellence and supporting black businesses. Visit juneteenthpbc.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

