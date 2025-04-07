Photo courtesy of tpt.org

MIAMI – A portrait of and a famous quote from Harriet Tubman has been erased from the webpage of the National Parks under President Trump’s DEI policy.

According to CNN, the National Parks Service webpage for the “Underground Railroad” used to lead with a quote from Tubman, the railroad’s most famous “conductor,” a comparison on the Wayback Machine between the webpage on January 21 and March 19 shows.

Both the quote and an image of Tubman have since been removed, along with several references to “enslaved” people and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

Tubman’s removal from the “Underground Railroad” page “is both offensive and absurd,” Fergus Bordewich, a historian and the author of a book about the Underground Railroad, told CNN Sunday. He described the new webpage as “diminished in value by its brevity.”

Under Trump’s policy to eliminate federal DEI programs, other webpages recognizing civil rights leaders and Blacks’ contributions to American history were expunged as well.

In February, officials from Arlington National Cemetery removed web pages of the history of Black, Hispanic and women service members.

Tubman has been recognized as one of the most courageous freedom fighters in U.S. History.

Tubman, who was born in 1820, escaped from slavery and lead the famous Underground Railroad that allowed hundreds of enslaved people to be free before the Civil War.

During the war Tubman was a nurse and a spay for the Union Army to help liberate enslaved people.

After the war, she became an active supporter of women’s right to vote.’