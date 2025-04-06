Photo courtesy of Gettyimages.com

MIAMI – An annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Beach Day in Jacksonville Beach might be canceled due to a permitting dispute between organizer and city officials

The event is scheduled for April 12, which is expected to draw hundreds of college students to Jacksonville Beach, but city officials denied a permit, according to Black Enterprise.

City officials issued a warning to event organizers that if they proceed with the event without a permit, they will face penalties.

City officials said the permit application was denied because it was submitted fewer than 90 days in advance, a violation of city regulations.

“There’s rules, state statutes, there’s city ordinances, all of those are in place to protect everybody from the people that are visiting here,” Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department told reporters.

However, the event organizers disputed the city’s claim, saying the application was submitted before the deadline.

“It’s historical for the Black community,” organizer Tyree Jackson said. “Just to bring everyone together and just to show everyone that we can come together, and we can have a good time, and we can do everything the right way without having any issues.”

Jackson said hundreds of students have already booked accommodations at local hotels and travel plans for the event.

He said he’s hoping city officials will change their minds about allowing the permit for the event.