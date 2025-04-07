Photo courtesy of Fodor’s.com

MIAMI – Florida has reached a milestone in tourism, eclipsing the all-time record of 15.5 percent share of the domestic vacation market in 2024.

According to Florida Visit, the state’s tourism marketing organization, the tourism mark is nearly a one-point increase from 2023, as Florida continues to be the top destination for visitors.

It’s the 6th time Florida has broken its own tourism record since 2018.

Florida Visit said a public-private partnership that matches public funding dollar-for-dollar is driving up the state’s tourism numbers.

“Partnering with thousands of businesses across the state, it serves in a leading role within Florida’s tourism ecosystem, protecting and promoting Florida’s $142 billion vacation brand through global marketing, public relations, and travel trade efforts,” Florida Visit said in a statement.

The shopping centers, the beaches and other attractions in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties drive people to Florida.

National Everglades National Park and the wildlife are also frequented by visitors.

The state’s tourism performance also remains strong on the global stage.

In the first two months of 2025, Florida saw:

* A 0.5 percent increase in Canadian air visitation, outperforming the national trend, which showed a 2.3% decline in Canadian travel to the U.S.

*A 6.5 percent increase in overseas visitation, with notable gains from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Argentina.

“Florida is the world’s favorite place to visit,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “This record tourism is a result of policies that prioritize freedom, public safety, and common sense.”

In February 2025, DeSantis announced that Florida remained the top destination for travelers worldwide, welcoming a record-breaking 142.9 million visitors in 2024.

The figure represents a 1.6 percent increase over 2023, which previously held the record for the highest annual visitation in the state’s history.

The fourth quarter of 2024 also set a new milestone, drawing 33.1 million visitors, the highest number ever recorded for a Q4 period.

The surge in tourism was driven by 29.9 million domestic travelers, 2.5 million overseas visitors, and 742,000 Canadian tourists, highlighting Florida’s continued appeal across both domestic and international markets.