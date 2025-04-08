Photo courtesy of Flickr.com

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miramar police officer and a suspect were in stable condition on Monday after a crash in Ft. Lauderdale.

According to the Miramar Police Department, the police officer was transporting a suspect to the Broward County jail when the crash happened last Saturday night at Andrews Avenue and Southeast 17th Street.

A third person involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital, all three suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It wasn’t known if the other driver will face any charges.

The crash is currently under investigation.