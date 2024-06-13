AMERICANS ON THEIR WAY: Members of the 2001 delegation outside the lobby of their hotel in Medina, and during a bus break on the road to Mecca, the men having changed into their “ihram,” the two-pieces of simple white cloth worn by men during the Hajj. PHOTOS COURTESY OF ANEESHA HANIF

Once a year, Muslim pilgrims flow into Saudi Arabia to unite in a series of timeless rituals and acts of worship as they perform the Hajj, one of the pillars of Al-Islam, literally translated from the Arabic as “the Peace.”

As they fulfill an ancient religious obligation, they immerse themselves in what can be the spiritual experience of a lifetime, and a chance to seek God’s forgiveness and the erasure of past sins.

Here’s a look at the pilgrimage and its significance to Muslims.

WHAT IS HAJJ?

Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the ancient holy city Mecca in Saudi Arabia, required once in a lifetime of every observant Muslim who can afford and is physically able to make it. Many make the journey more than once.

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, in addition to the profession of faith, prayer, charity and fasting.

WHEN IS HAJJ?

The Hajj occurs once a year during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic year, which is based on a lunar calendar used for centuries in many cultures. This year’s Hajj is expected to begin Friday, June 14.

THE SIGNIFICANCE TO MUSLIMS

For pilgrims, performing Hajj fulfills a religious obligation

Some spend years hoping and praying to one day perform Hajj or saving up money and waiting for a permit to embark on the trip.

In 2019, nearly 2.5 million Muslims performed Hajj before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted religious and other gatherings the world over and took its toll on the gathering.

A spiritual highlight of Hajj for many is the standing on the plain of Arafat, where pilgrims praise God, plead for forgiveness and make supplications. Other rituals include performing "tawaf," circumambulating, or circling the Kaaba, the ancient house in Mecca counterclockwise seven times. During the festive holiday, Muslims gather for the Eid prayer, sacrifice sheep or cattle and distribute some meat to the poor.

Others return from the more than thousand-year-old rites in the ancient holy place with a heightened sense of the unity of humanity, and bearing the new honorific title of “Hajji,” for men, or “Hajja,” for women – one who has completed the Hajj to Mecca.