Photo courtesy awakeningscenter.org

MIAMI – Florida is taking a stronger role in addressing mental health issues for people who are accused of committing crimes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed two bills into law, SB-168, called the “Tristin Murphy Act” which places those who commit crimes into treatment programs instead of sending them to prison.

The legislation was named after Tristin Murphy, a Florida man with mental health issues who took his own life while incarcerated.

The governor also signed SB-1620, which updates requirements for mental health assessment and treatment plans and strengthens crisis response.