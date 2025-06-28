In Celebration of Juneteenth, acclaimed muralist Addonis Parker’s work is on view through Aug. 30 at The ARC, 675 Ali Baba Avenue, Opa-locka. Still We Rise invites viewers to explore Parker’s rich tapestry which confronts social injustice and celebrates Black culture. His art encompasses a diverse range of mediums, styles, and themes while reminding us that art is not only a form of expression but also a tool for change, a means of preserving memory, and a source of hope. Visit tennorthgroup.com.