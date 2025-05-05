Photo courtesy of Wallpaper Cave.com

MIAMI – Less than a month after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed county commissioners’ vote to remove fluoride from drinking water supply system, the Florida Legislation has banned the mineral outright.

The Senate and House both passed a bill to ban water fluoridation throughout the state and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign in to law.

DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo urged all counties ofﬁcials to discontinue the mineral system because it affects cognitive development in children including lowering their IQ.

Medical experts said otherwise.

Local dentists said fluoride is good for oral health including prevent tooth decay and doctors dismissed reports fluoride causes health problems.

Levine Cava said he was “deeply disappointed” by the Florida Legislature’s vote to ban fluoride from tap water, a decision that disregards the guidance of dentists, doctors, and medical experts.

“Ending fluoridation will have long-lasting impact on health—especially for our most vulnerable families,” she said on social media.

If DeSantis signs the bill, Florida will join Utah as the only state to ban fluoride in public water.