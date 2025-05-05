Photo courtesy of iStock photos

MIAMI – President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order which requires private law firms across the U.S. to provide pre bono legal services for police officers being sued.

However, the new decree might not be legal, according to legal experts.

Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to help defend law enforcement officers who face civil litigation by tapping into private law firms to defend them in court.

According to the Business Insider, nine law firms concurred with Trump’s order to provide free legal services worth roughly $940 million.

Usually, police officers’ unions provide attorneys to defend them against complaints.

Legal experts said the president’s executive order is unconstitutional.