Photo courtesy of FP&L

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Power and Light Company has awarded six schools in Palm Beach County $50,000 in grants for class makeovers for STEM students.

The grants will help the schools transform their classrooms into innovative learning spaces for STEM classes and research.

The grants are part of FPL’s STEM Classroom Makeover program, which expanded this year to $1 million for schools across the state.

It’s a push by FPL to support the STEM curriculum in schools.

The schools receiving the money are Banyan Creek, Pine Jog and Westward Elementary Schools, L.C. Swain and Roosevelt Middle and Inlet Grove High School.