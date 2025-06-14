Photo courtesy of pexels.com

MIAMI – Thousands of Florida college students could lose federal financial aid which is part of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful ” Bill to cut down on education funding.

If Trump’s budget for 2025-2026 is approved by the U.S. Senate, students might no longer receive college grants, including Pell Grants, which funded part of their education expenses.

Twenty percent of low-income students rely on Pell Grants and losing the funding, they would fall under the half-time student threshold.

According to reports, low-income students would see awards reduced by about $1,5000 due to the new full-time requirement for school.

At least one-fifth of community college students would completely lose their Pell Grant and about 28.5 percent of recipients enrolled in 24-29 credits would no longer qualify as full-time students.

Pell Grants, which have a maximum value of $7,395, help roughly 40 percent of students attend college.

The grants, which are different from student loans, allow low-income families to send their children to college without necessarily taking on debt.

The Trump administration said the Pell Grants program is experiencing a $2.7 billion budget deficit this year and needs to be cut to balance the federal budget.