Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

MIAMI – Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is wanted in Miami on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm after a shooting at a celebrity boxing event, according to ESPN.

The Miami Police Department issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest who has yet to surrender to authorities after an investigation into the May 17 incident.

Authorities said Brown has left the country.

According to reports, citing an arrest warrant, Brown apparently was involved in a confrontation with several people near the venue at 221 NE 67th Street around 3 a.m.

Shots were fired and police responded to the scene.

Brown was taken in for questioning and told authorities he fired in self-defense because he was being attacked, and several people went after his gold chain.

However, during the investigation, police reviewed a video which showed Brown allegedly holding a pistol chasing down someone.

The intended target was Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who initially engaged in a one-on-one fight with Brown.

Two other individuals joined in the scuffle, attacking Nantambu.

Several armed security guards broke up the fight, but Brown was allegedly seen on video grabbing a firearm from one of the security guards.

Brown then chased after Nantambu and fired two shots, according to the reports.

Nantambu ducked after hearing the first shot and was not hit.

Authorities believe Brown left the U.S. and is probably in the Middle East or Asia.

The former Miami Norland High star played 12 years in the NFL with the Pittsburg Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in the 2020-2021 season when Tom Brady led the team to its second NFL Championship.

Brown’s last NFL game was in 2021 when took off his helmet, shoulder pads and threw his jersey in the stands as he walked off the field in the third quarter in the Buccaneers’ win over the New York Jets.

During his career, Brown recorded 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and scored 88 touchdowns.

He was selected to seven Pro Bowls.