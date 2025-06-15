Photo courtesy Univision.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County is cracking down on a booking driver’s license for profit scheme.

Broward County commissioners approved an ordinance which prevents people from selling appointments to people renewing their driver’s licenses at local DMVs.

Commissioners said the ordinance targets those who would make appointments at the DMV far in advance and sell them.

They hope the change will also alleviate wait times.

Violators will face a fine of $250 for the first offense and $500 for each additional offense.