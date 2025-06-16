Photo courtesy of Pinterest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – There will be a normal trash collection day for Palm Beach County residents on the Juneteenth holiday on Thursday, June 19, 2025, according to the Solid Waste Authority.

Garbage, recyclables, yard waste and bulk waste collection will have regular collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

SWA disposal facilities will be open and haulers in unincorporated Palm Beach County will run their regular routes. Residents should place all garbage, recyclables and yard waste curbside by 6 a.m.

While SWA administrative offices will be closed, a limited number of customer service team members will be available to assist residents with any garbage or recycling collection questions or concerns. SWA Customer Information Services can be reached at 561-697-2700, 866-792-4636 (toll-free) orcontactcis@swa.org.