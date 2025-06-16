Photo courtesy of Clematisstreet.org

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Palm Beach Gardens man who threatened to kill members of the West Palm Beach Police Department has been arrested, according to reports.

Police said the threats were made on social media, targeting the chief of police, the deputy chief, an assistant chief, a major, multiple lieutenants, officers, and professional staff members.

The Facebook account had the name of Chris Kyililel but police discovered that Bryan Slater was the person who posted the death threats.

Slater is charged with making written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.