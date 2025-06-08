Photo courtesy of wptv.com

MIAMI – Florida leads the nation in vehicle drownings and exceeds the national average, according to the Associated Press.

One in 6 U.S. vehicle drownings between 2023 and 2017 were reported in Florida.

Last week, a Kissimmee man died when his car crashed and capsized landing in a pond, adding to the number of vehicle drownings in Florida.

From 2013 to 2017, of the nearly 1,100 people nationwide who died when vehicles went into water, 1 in 6 died in Florida, the Association Press said, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 185 deaths are 2.5 times the next-highest, 74, in California, which has nearly twice as many people.