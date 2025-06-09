Photo courtesy of the city of Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Delray Beach Police Department has named Darrell Hunter as the interim police chief following the retirement of Police Chief Russ Mager.

Hunter was previously the assistant chief under Mager with over 20 years of law enforcement experience and rose through the ranks.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, lieutenant in 2017, captain in 2020 and then assistant chief in 2021.

According to his bio, since joining the police department, Hunter has led the Community Patrol Division, Community Response Task Force and the Investigative Division.

“I am honored to step into this role and continue to serve the community I’ve worked to protect for so many years,” Hunter said. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated officers to ensure the safety and well-being of Delray Beach residents.”

Hunter will take over the leadership role until a permanent police chief is appointed.

Mager decided to retire after a career spanning 29 years.