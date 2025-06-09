Photo courtesy of the city of Austell

MIAMI – For the first time in history, Cobb County, Georgia has a woman police chief.

Shameta Jones-Harrell was sworn in as the first woman police chief for the city of Austell in Georgia.

“I joined law enforcement to ensure that I could help progress other women through the ranks,” Chief Jones-Harrell told WSB-TV after her swearing-in ceremony.

Jones-Harrell law enforcement career spans two decades including previously serving as deputy police chief.

Her focus includes increasing female representation within the police department, achieving state accreditation and enhancing community police efforts.

She noted that the department is nearing completion of the certification process, a move that promises to strengthen professionalism and transparency within the police force.

Jones-Harrell set her sights on a career in law enforcement after she earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University.

She joined the College Park Police Department working street patrol and later became a detective investigating sex crimes, domestic violence and crimes against children.

Jones-Harrell was the first woman to serve on the police department’s SWAT team.

Later, she joined the Brookhaven Police Department, climbing the ranks from sergeant to major, where she managed Support Services, oversaw Community Engagement, and spearheaded faith-based initiatives like “One Congregation One Precinct.”

She also served as a liaison to the city’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission.