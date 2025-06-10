Photo courtesy of iStock

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools students will not go hungry during summer break.

The school district is partnering with Florida’s Summer BreakSpit to provide free breakfast and lunch to students to keep them healthy and well-nourished through the summer.

Meals will be distributed at 198 schools in Miami-Dade County between June 9 and August 1.

There are no income requirements or registration.

Meals must be eaten on-site, as there is no grab-and-go service.

To find a school site for free meals visit https://www.summerbreakspot.org.