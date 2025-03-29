Photo courtesy of blog.bluebeam.com

MIAMI – While the nation is preparing for the likelihood of a recession, Florida’s economy is gaining momentum, as the state added 430,800 new jobs in January and February.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida’s labor force job growth in most major industries like manufacturing reached 11.1 million last month.

The report suggests Florida’s labor force has been consistently larger than previously estimated, with an upward revision of 162,000 workers, and grew in the past 10 months.

Florida added 113,600 jobs over the year in January 2025.

Since May 2020, employers across the state have expanded their workforce in 54 of the past 57 months, and Florida’s private sector job growth rate of 1.3 percent outpaced the national rate of 1.2 period during the same period.

Furthermore, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has remained below the national average for 51 consecutive months since November 2020.

Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville were listed as the cities with the most new jobs in their regions.

“Florida continues to prove that leadership and conservative fiscal policies drive success,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will keep the momentum going by insisting on reducing government spending, continuing to eliminate bureaucracy, and finding more tax reductions for Floridians.”

The education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 7,200 jobs from the previous month, followed by leisure and hospitality, adding 6,100 jobs.

“Florida continues to generate wins,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “These revised numbers demonstrate Florida’s unique resiliency and the strength and efficacy of Governor DeSantis’ approach to economic and workforce development, creating an environment that promotes future growth and builds confidence in job seekers and job creators.”

Florida’s job growth comes amid concerns of a recession forecast by economists due to ongoing inflation and downgrading the country’s growth estimates.

In addition, they say the nation will further experience an economic downturn if President Donald Trump continues to push tariffs on imported goods from China, Mexico and Canada.