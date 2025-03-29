Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade College

MIAMI- Miami-Dade College women’s basketball head coach Susam Summons was honored with the inaugural National Junior College Athletic Association (NJACAA) Legacy Award for her long-standing contributions to college sports.

The recognition comes on the heels of Summons picking up her 700th career victory as she became the all-time winningest coach in NJACAA play.

For the past 37 years under her leadership, Miami Dade College has made 26 trips to the FCSAA State Tournament, solidifying its status as a perennial powerhouse. Beyond the hardwood, her impact is even more profound, boasting an extraordinary 95 percent graduation, placement, and transfer rate for student-athletes in her program.

As a trailblazer and the first African American woman in the NJCAA to achieve this feat, her legacy is one of perseverance, excellence, and mentorship.

Summons, a 7-time Hall of Famer, one of the original Women’s Professional Basketball Trailblazer of the WBL is no stranger to the MDC Family.

Summons, a recently retired MDC professor, two -time MDC Endowed Teaching Award recipient, National Coach of the Year, and recipient of multiple Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors, has made 26 trips to the FSCAA State Tournament, and is among the top 8 winningest coaches in the country with over 700 wins.

Summons, originally from Boston started her coaching career at Roxbury Community College where she led her team to two State Championship Titles, and a trip to the National Junior College Championship Tournament.

She is currently the President & CEO of SusanSummonsSpeaks.Com. “Susan brings audiences to their feet with motivational speeches that increase employee, staff and team success.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in counseling and human services from New Hampshire College, and a master’s degree in education from Florida International University.