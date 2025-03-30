Photo courtesy of Savoy

MIAMI – Julia M. Brown was appointed to Florida Blue’s Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of experience to global industry which is expanding.

Brown will be part of a group to strengthen Florida Blue’s vision in its goal to provide innovative and sustainable health solutions for Florida’s communities.

“We are pleased to welcome Julia to the board of directors of Guide Well and Florida Blue,” said Thomas G. Kuntz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guide Well. “His experience in global executive leadership, governance, and risk management will be key to guiding our organization through an increasingly complex healthcare environment.”

Brown has over 30 years of experience in acquisitions, operations, and business transformation.

She previously served as chief procurement officer at Mars Incorporated, Clorox, Kraft, and Carnival Corporation, and leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Diageo, and Gillette.

Currently, Brown serves on several boards of directors, including Molson Coors Beverage Company, Ocado Group plc, Perrigo Company, and the Venetian Resort.

She also serves as a trustee of the Pérez Art Museum Miami.