Photo courtesy of highwaysignals.com

MIAMI – Law enforcement in Florida has been lobbying lawmakers for tougher penalties for speeding, which they cause car crashes and even deaths.

Issuing traffic citations isn’t enough to deter motorists from racing their vehicles down the highways, reaching speed limits as high as 100 mph.

Lawmakers have listened and are ready to take additional action to curb speeding on Florida highways and streets.

Two bills in the Florida House and Senate are being debated, which, if approved, could force drivers to lose their cars and driver’s license for up to a year.

Repeated offenders could face jail time under the proposed new law.

A $2,500 fine will be levied against first time offenders who drive 50 mph or more over the speed limit and face a six-month license suspension.

They would also have their cars impounded for 30 days.

Second time offenders will face tougher penalties including a $5,000 fine, their cars impounded for 30 days and their suspension of their driver’s license for one year.

Miami state Senator Jason Pizzo, a Democrat, is the sponsor of SB 1782 and state Rep. Susan Plasencia (R-Winter Park) is sponsoring a companion bill (HB 351