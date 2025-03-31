Photo courtesy of Ourfloridablog.com

MIAMI – Florida’s toll relief program, which saved drivers over $450 million, is set to expire next week.

The program granted rebates for SunPass and E-Pass customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions and an automatic 50 percent credit to their account.

In 2023, the toll relief program delivered $500 million in savings to more than 12 million drivers, which is about $400 per driver.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to extend the program again in the future.